In April last year, Future dropped his ninth studio album, I Never Liked You, and it reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. But he didn’t stop there — he was the only rapper to remain on the Hot 100 chart throughout the entire year. He’s not done dominating. He’s back today with a music video for the track “Back To The Basics” off of the album directed by Skeeboo.

Taking place on a yacht, in the video, viewers watch as Future flexes his luxurious lifestyle, all while he raps on the open seas with women in bikinis. Then, of course, there’s lots of dancing, shots, and partying — as there should be after all his successes.

This video is the latest in a string of new videos he’s been putting out. It follows the release of the Travis Scott-directed video for “712PM” as well as the videos for “From Now On” with Lil Baby, “Massaging Me,” “I’m Dat N****,” and more.

Future is about to head out on the One Big Party tour, a quick run beginning on January 7 and ending on January 27. Openers include EST Gee, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, Lil Jarmy, Rob49, Double 00, and Ocean x Kungfu for all of the shows, as well as Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, and Polo G at select dates.

Watch the “Back To The Basics” video above.