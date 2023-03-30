Polo G Said That Juice WRLD’s Death Pushed Him To Stop Taking Percocets: ‘He Wouldn’t Want Me On That Sh*t’

Juice WRLD‘s death wasn’t just a loss for his family, fans, and friends, but it was also a huge loss for hip-hop as a whole. It was also a warning about the dangers of drug abuse since it was revealed he’d died of an accidental overdose on Oxycodone in late 2019.

Just like Juice WRLD said he was influenced to try drugs by one of his predecessors, his death has become a beacon to his successors. Among them is Juice’s fellow Chicagoan Polo G. In his episode of RapCaviar Presents, which began streaming on Hulu today, Polo recalls his friendship with Juice and how Juice encouraged him to give up taking pills recreationally.

“It made me look at a lot of sh*t differently,” he says. “That made me stop popping Percocets altogether, though. ‘Cause I know he wouldn’t want me on that sh*t.” Even more impactful, though, is that his father followed his example. “Being able to see that and say, ‘Damn, my son can get it together — I need to [as well],” he muses.

Now Polo G spends his spare cash on other distractions, like the iced-out iPhone holder he had turned into a pendant to keep his where everybody else can see it.

RapCaviar Presents is now streaming on Hulu.