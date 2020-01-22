A coroner has determined that the late rapper Juice WRLD died of accidental Oxycodone overdose, according to TMZ. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office released its official report this afternoon, saying they found Oxycodone and codeine in his system in toxic levels. Oxycodone is the main active ingredient in the name-brand drug Percocet which is often name-checked by various rappers, including Juice WRLD.

Juice WRLD died in December at the age of 21 after having a seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport as his luggage was being searched by federal authorities. Some witnesses reported seeing the rapper down a handful of Percocet pills in an attempt to hide them from the officers, after which he collapsed and was revived on the scene by an injection of Narcan. Unfortunately, he was described as “incoherent” and was declared dead at the hospital. The search of the private flight he was on from California turned up 70 pounds of marijuana and a pair of guns, as well as metal-piercing bullets.

Juice’s mother issued a statement after his death saying that she hoped his music helped to inspire other young people who might be suffering from a substance abuse problem. His music streams jumped over 450 percent in the wake of his death, while peers and admirers in the entertainment industry poured out professions of grief and held tributes in his honor.