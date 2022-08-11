Questlove Bought A Farm And Is ‘Preparing For The Next Apocalypse’

When the coronavirus pandemic first became a matter of significant global concern, a lot of folks quickly realized they were not as prepared for this sort of thing as they may have thought. If a major situation like that rears its head again, Questlove is doing all he can to get ready “for the next apocalypse” by buying a farm.

In a HipHopDX interview, Quest said he recently bought a farm, which includes a “warehouse haven” for his vinyl collection and is his “version of Noah’s Arc.” He said:

“I recently purchased a farm, so I’m building a warehouse haven for all my records. I’ll say that another thing that happened during the pandemic was my ‘never again-ship.’ My ex convinced me, she was like, ‘I know you love this penthouse you live in, but God forbid, if we’re ever in this situation again, you might want land. You might want a safe haven for your family to run to in case something happens.’ So I got a little eight-acre spot and basically, I’m building my version of Noah’s Arc. My dream place that, in case something happens, then I know to ring the alarm and everyone knows immediately to report to Amir’s farm. That’s kind of what I’m preparing. I can just stop now and have a simple house, but I’m preparing for the next apocalypse.”

He also touched on Rick Ross’ recent purchase of a cow, saying, “Here’s what people don’t know about the cow situation: For tax purposes, if you have cattle on your land, that’s literally tax breaks right there. So I assume that’s why Ross does it. I spoke to him about it because I wanted to know what kind of tractor trailer does he use.”

Questlove added:

“And here’s the thing: Everyone needs a morning routine. Right now, my morning routine is stretching and doing a little bit of yoga and my breathing exercises. But for Ross, he gets on his tractor trailer and just rides around his property. You have to at least get two hours a day where you’re completely silent and you just listen to nature. In other words, like if you have a MacBook Pro and you got way too many windows open on your Safari, you got to refresh. I’m guilty of it, too. I’m certain, if I open my computer now, it’s 60 windows open. So you have to shut it down and restart again. That’s a meditative process. I love that Ross does that. I want to do it, too.”

