When Drake drops a new album, people get excited, especially when it’s a surprise release that was announced just hours before it dropped. That has been the reaction to Honestly, Nevermind so far, although the album isn’t without its haters; The album is very much inspired by dance music, which has led to detractors comparing it to music you’d hear in a mall.

Questlove, though, isn’t hearing that. The Roots drummer, who is one of the most passionate and knowledgeable hip-hop/music fans out there, took to Twitter today to share his thoughts on the album, deeming it a “gift” and calling out haters. He wrote, “My relationship to new hip hop is mostly on a ‘how can this serve me & my dj gigs?’ & less about me listening as a fan. That said this @Drake jawn is a gift. Only people not wit the program are people who don’t move their bodies. That ain’t sexy yo [shrugging emoji].”

My relationship to new hip hop is mostly on a “how can this serve me & my dj gigs?” & less about me listening as a fan. That said this @Drake jawn is a gift. Only people not wit the program are people who don’t move their bodies. That ain’t sexy yo 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Dr. Love (@questlove) June 17, 2022

For fans who aren’t convinced, though, they at least have other new Drake projects to look forward to: Last night, on his new SiriusXM radio show Table For One, Drake revealed he has a new Scary Hours release on the way, as well as a book of poetry.