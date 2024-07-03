Questlove is an amazingly accomplished artist, with six Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and a slew of books and movies to his name. Likewise, fellow Philadelphian multihyphenate Quinta Brunson has a ton of hardware adorning her shelf, with an Emmy Award to go alongside multiple(!) Peabody Awards.

You’d think that these would be pretty serious people, but everyone needs to unwind sometime — and, in their case, they equally overachieve with their game nights as with anything else, putting on a party of epic proportions with a guest list that reads like a dream blunt rotation.

In addition to fellow Abbott Elementary stars Ayo Edibiri (who plays Quinta’s character’s sister), Cree Summer, and Zack Fox (who plays Quinta’s character’s ex), the guests included music stars like Eryn Allen Kane, Finneas, Jason Sudeikis, Jojo, Kelly Rowland, LL Cool J, Maggie Rogers, Steve Lacy, Thundercat, Vince Staples, Willow, and even Weird Al Yankovic. I’d ask what a brother has to do to get an invite, but it seems pretty obvious: Get nominated for a Grammy or two, shift the paradigms of popular music, or be one of the most talented humans alive. You can check out some photos from the hosts below.