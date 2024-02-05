Daniel Radcliffe made enough money from the Harry Potter movies that he can pick roles for fun, no matter how small or weird. A farting corpse? Sure! A mastermind in a movie about magicians who pull off heists? You bet. “Weird Al” Yankovic? Buddy, you know it. That last one even got nominated for an Emmy. Radcliffe hasn’t done as much small screen work — outside of Miracle Workers, which did an extended Mad Max: Fury Road homage in its fourth and final season — but he’s being recruited for one of the best sitcoms on TV.

During a discussion for Entertainment Weekly‘s Around the Table series, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson revealed that she pitched the idea of Radcliffe playing the son of school janitor, Mr. Johnson.

“I love Daniel Radcliffe. He’s a very good, sweet guy, and a friend of mine. For some reason in the room we were like, what if Daniel Radcliffe was Mr. Johnson’s son? And there’s no rhyme or reason. It’s so dumb. And not like Daniel Radcliffe as somebody, like Daniel Radcliffe is Mr. Johnson’s son,” she explained.

The idea never went anywhere (not yet at least), but Radcliffe has expressed interest in starring in a romantic-comedy with Brunson. A rom-com with Daniel Radcliffe and Quinta Brunson sounds more magical than anything in the Harry Potter movies.

Abbott Elementary returns for season three on February 7.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)