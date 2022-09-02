(SPOILERS for this latest Rap Sh!t episode will be found below.) Well, just like that, season one of Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t is now in the books. For the past eight episodes, we watched Miami natives Shawna and Mia go from regular names to a rap duo making noise on the South Beach music scene. Their two records, “Seduce & Scheme” and “Nann Badder,” boosted the girl into places they only dreamed of being. There’s a tour ahead of them for season two, but there are new and bigger obstacles ahead of the duo that will have to be tackled next season in order for their careers to progress. For starters, Shawna seemingly has her credit card fraud habits catch up to her as police officers meet her at her job to speak to her. Mia has a new romance brewing in her life, but it’s one that will surely affect the relationship she has with her baby father Lamont who produces for Shawna and Mia. Weekly episodes of Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t are filled with funny sh!t, wholesome sh!t, good sh!t, and odd sh!t — all in just 30-minutes. After each episode, we’ll recap each of the moments for you which you can check out below.

Funny Sh!t Mia’s Friends: After having a disagreement with Shawna following their performance in episode seven, Mia reconnects with her other girlfriends for a night out at the club. Once the drinks come to them, Mia and her girls get to turning up, especially as “Seduce & Scheme” plays in the club. Soon enough, Mia is spotted by a fellow Miami rapper who shoots his shot with her. While Mia is certainly interested, her girlfriend’s comments and actions throughout the night make for some hilarious moments in the season one finale. The jokes and antics only increase when Mia and her girls join the Miami rapper and his guys for a late-night meal — which ends with the rapper giving Mia a large amount of money so she can skip work to hang out with him. Wholesome Sh!t Mia and Lamont: Early into the season one finale of Rap Sh!t, it seemed like Mia and Lamont were actually set on making things work out for themselves. The affection between Mia and Lamont can be seen as they wake up in the same bed following an intimate night together. One could say they were just coming off the high of the night before, but even as Mia rushes to get Lamont out the window before their daughter sees them, this moment showcases their desire to take things slow and figure out where they want to go with things. Unfortunately, this doesn’t last until the end of the episode as Mia decides it’s better that they don’t try again with their relationship.