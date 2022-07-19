Later this week, Issa Rae will begin the next chapter of her career as her new show Rap Sh!t will premiere on HBO Max. The show follows two Miami-based rappers who are seeking success in the music industry. The first season of Rap Sh!t, which stars Aida Osman and KaMillion, will put forth eight episodes in total, with the first two arriving on July 21. In addition to work from Rae behind the scenes, Rap Sh!t also features contributions from a number of people in the music industry. During a recent interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Rae spoke about some of them.

During their conversation, Meyers asked Rae how she was able to have authentic rap lyrics and songs on the show. She revealed that there were artists in the music world present in the show’s writers’ room to help craft the songs. Rae said that she was able to “employ some of my favorite rap artists” like PineappleCITI, Ncognita, and Dreezy to construct songs for the show. Rae also noted that she is “really proud of the music on the show.”

In addition to the aforementioned artists, City Girls’ JT and Yung Miami will serve as executive producers on the show while Devonte Hynes, also known as Blood Orange, is the show’s music composer.

Find Rae’s full sit-down on Late Night With Seth Meyers in the video above.