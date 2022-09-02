(SPOILERS for this latest Rap Sh!t episode will be found below.)

Season one of Rap Sh!t is now in the books, and in just eight weeks, Shawna and Mia (played by Aida Osman and KaMillion) achieved many of the early goals they set out for as a new rap duo. They secured not one but two successful records with “Seduce & Scheme” and “Nann Badder.” Their songs were played in clubs and they were also invited to industry parties. Shawna and Mia have plenty to be excited about as season one comes to a conclusion, but their future is also in question now.

The aforementioned events in the finale of season one are soundtracked by records for the ladies. They’re songs that will boost your confidence and even make you want to shake something if that’s your vibe. Nonetheless, these records perfectly encapsulate the world that Shawna and Mia live in and hope to thrive in as well.

What Songs Were In The Season On Finale Of Rap Sh!t.

In addition to Shawna and Mia’s trademark records, “Seduce & Scheme” and “Nann Badder,” playing in the episode, there are three records that soundtracked biggest moments in this episode of Rap Sh!t. The first two are Kiddo Marv and Dreezy’s “Do It” and Saucy Santana and Renni Rucci’s “Money.” These two songs, along with “Seduce & Scheme,” soundtrack Mia’s time at a strip club. She heads out there with two of her friends for a moment of fun after the frustrating moment with Shawna during their performance in the last episode. It’s also during this scene that Mia records a video for Instagram that makes her fans think that she and Shawna had a split. The second is Steve Lacy’s “Infrunami” which can be heard after Mia hits it off with a fellow Miami rapper. He certainly piques Mia’s interest and the stacks of cash he gave her also boosted his chances.

The soundtrack for this week’s episode also includes the following songs:

City Girls — “You Tried It”

Josh Levi — “Vices”

Tokyo Jetz — “Just Ride”

Foogiano — “Dead In Miami”

Big Boss Vette — “Heavy”

Chelly Flame — “Bandz”

Jackboy — “Hate the B*tch”

Yung Miami — “Rap Freaks”

King Bucc — “Scam B*tch”

