What Rappers Did Eminem Join In the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame?

Eminem was recently inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as part of the 2022 class. “I know that I’m a rapper, and this is the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and there’s only a few of us right now who have been inducted in already,” he said during his speech as he paid tribute to those who paved the way in rap and hip-hop.

This list of rappers that are currently in the Hall Of Fame includes Jay-Z, Run-DMC, Biggie Smalls, LL Cool J, Beastie Boys, N.W.A., Tupac, Public Enemy, and Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five. During Eminem’s acceptance, he rattled off a giant list of his biggest influences — some of which were prior rappers in the Rock Hall Of Fame.

He also took the time to recognize some other notable artists who deserve a future spot, from Wu-Tang Clan, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Queen Latifah, Outkast, and at least a hundred in total.

“Those were my rock stars, man,” Eminem said after finishing his list. “And I just want to say those are just a few of the names that I hope will be considered in the future for induction. Because without them, a lot of us wouldn’t be here. I know I wouldn’t.”

“So, that’s all I have to say, man. I know this induction is supposed to be me talking about myself and sh*t, man, but f*ck that,” he continued. “I would not be here without them. I’m a high school dropout, man, with a hip-hop education, and these were my teachers. And it’s their night, just as much as it is mine. So thank you.”

View Eminem’s full induction speech here.