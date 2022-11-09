The flowers continue to roll in for rap legend Eminem! After being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, fans flooded social media to share their love for the emcee. The most noble of those fans was the Detroit native’s own mother, Debbie Nelson.

In a video message posted to social media, Nelson gushes over her son’s accomplishments, saying, “Marshall, I couldn’t let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. I love you very much. I knew you’d get there. It’s been a long ride. I’m very, very proud of you.”

She then turns her attention to Eminem’s daughter (her granddaughter) Hailie, who accompanied him to the ceremony, with the message, “And also I’m very proud of Hailie Jade, my big girl. I want to tell you, Hailie, great job on your podcast, and God bless you guys. I love you very much.”

[EXCLUSIVO] Debbie, mãe do Eminem, está bem viva e extremamente orgulhosa da introdução de seu filho ao Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Esta é a mensagem emotiva que ela tinha para Marshall. #RockHall2022 pic.twitter.com/wzKIrMtKla — Eminem Brasil (@EminemBrasil) November 7, 2022

This public display of support from his mother is a major step for the pair. If you recall, in the beginning of his career, songs “Cleanin’ Out My Closet” and “My Name Is” landed Eminem in a fierce legal battle in 1999 with his mother as she felt the lyrics in the songs were defamatory. The case was later settled in 2001. Twelve years later, the rapper’s 2013 song “Headlights” hinted that the pair had come to a mutual understanding.

The touching video message from Nelson shows that their relationship is in good standings. To borrow a few words from Jay Z, “no one wins when the family feuds.” We are happy to see that the Marshall family is in a healthy place.