Ravyn Lenae and Dominic Fike are two of the biggest risers in their respective fields, with both artists receiving career boosts thanks to songs that went viral online; “Love Me Not” for Lenae and “Babydoll” for Fike. Now, the two link up on a new collaborative single, “Reputation.”

The song sees Lenae and Fike sing about the pains of love when there are some trust issues in the relationship. Today also marks the release of another new Lenae song, a solo cut called “Bobby.”

Lenae told Rolling Stone of working with other artists:

“The funnest thing about collaborating is being able to step out of your world for a second and step into somebody else’s. I think that’s so fun to do, especially when you’re deep in the album-making process and it’s just been your world for a while. It’s fun to just pop out and be able to kind of mold yourself to what someone else is doing.”

She also told the publication that her next album is nearly finished, saying, “It has to be something I can live with forever. This is the most I’ve gotten in the weeds of every part of the album. […] The thing that people can expect from me every time is I’m going to try something different, even if I’m just twisting the knob slightly to the left. Every single time, I’m going to challenge the last thing.”

Listen to the new songs above and check out Lenae and Fike’s upcoming tour dates below.