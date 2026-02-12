Tame Impala Is Going On Tour And Taking Djo And Dominic Fike With Him

Back in September, Joe Keery, known musically as Djo, starred in Tame Impala’s video for “Loser.” Keery and Kevin Parker seem to have hit it off, as today (February 12), Tame Impala announced a run of North American tour dates, some of which will feature Djo as the opener. For the other ones, Dominic Fike is opening.
The shows run from July to September. There will be various pre-sales starting February 18 at noon local time, while the public on-sale starts February 20 at noon local time. More information can be found on the Tame Impala website.
Check out the tour dates below.
Tame Impala’s 2026 Tour Dates
04/04 — Porto, Portugal @ Super Bock Arena – Pavilhão Rosa Mota
04/05 — Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena
04/07 — Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena
04/08 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/10 — Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena
04/12 — Turin, Italy @ Inalpi Arena
04/13 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
04/14 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
04/16 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
04/18 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena
04/20 — Prague, Czechia @ O2 Arena
04/23 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
04/25 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
04/26 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
04/27 — Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena
04/29 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
04/30 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
05/01 — Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome
05/03 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
05/04 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
05/05 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome
05/07 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2
05/08 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live Arena
05/09 — Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
05/11 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro
05/13 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
07/07 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center*
07/09 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena*
07/12 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*
07/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena*
07/18 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena*
07/19 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena*
07/22 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre*
07/25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*
07/26 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*
07/28 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden*
07/29 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden*
08/01 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*
08/04 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*
08/25 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena+
08/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center+
09/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena+
09/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena+
09/08 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center+
09/11 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena+
09/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center+
09/17 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center+
09/19 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center+
* with Djo
+ with Dominic Fike