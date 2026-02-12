Tame Impala Is Going On Tour And Taking Djo And Dominic Fike With Him

Back in September, Joe Keery, known musically as Djo, starred in Tame Impala’s video for “Loser.” Keery and Kevin Parker seem to have hit it off, as today (February 12), Tame Impala announced a run of North American tour dates, some of which will feature Djo as the opener. For the other ones, Dominic Fike is opening.

The shows run from July to September. There will be various pre-sales starting February 18 at noon local time, while the public on-sale starts February 20 at noon local time. More information can be found on the Tame Impala website.

Check out the tour dates below.