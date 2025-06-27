TDE rapper Ray Vaughn is having one heck of a week. The same day that he was announced as one of XXL‘s 2025 Freshman class, it was also revealed that he’d signed a distribution deal with RCA Records, which also distributed his labelmate SZA’s last two albums.

The Long Beach native celebrates his run of excellence and blessings with the boisterous video for “Look @ God,” from his TDE debut, The Good, The Bad, The Dollar Menu. The video finds Ray and his clique grabbing lunch at Poly Burger, across the street from Long Beach Polytechnic High School (Jackrabbits, what’s up!), before cruising up PCH to get down at a house party in the hills. Lyrically, the song revels in Ray’s recent successes, rapping, “From the windows to the wall / County checks and the EBT cards / Could be worse if I woke up, y’all / Could be worse if I wasn’t Top Dawg / Look at God, look at God / Every second of my life, I’ma ball.”

Prior to all the news from the past week, casual listeners may have believed that his claim to fame was his back-and-forth with Joey Badass this spring, in which Ray took up for fellow South LA denizen Kendrick Lamar, who brought him out during the Kendrick And Friends concert last year. Now, there’s plenty more for those fans to talk about, but those of us who have been rooting for him from the beginning saw all this coming a long time ago.

Watch Ray Vaughn’s “Look @ God” video above.

The Good, The Bad, The Dollar Menu is out now via Top Dawg Entertainment. Get it here.