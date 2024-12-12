Singing along to a favorite song is always a good time, but the upcoming virtual reality application Realize Music: Sing will take it to a whole new plane.

The app, the debut venture of Realize Music, is set to launch for Meta Quest on January 23, 2025 in North America, with support for other platforms on the way. But, what is it?

In the video above, co-founder and CEO Mark Roemer explains, “When you put on the headset and select a song, you go into a beautiful immersive environment, and the lyrics are presented to you, and there are drums you can play virtually, and there’s painting that you can do in 3D all around you. And you create an experience that’s brand new every single time you do it.”

A press release calls the app “an innovative virtual reality application that brings people into a deeper relationship with their favorite music and artists,” and explains, “By creating immersive audio-visual journeys while utilizing vocalization aimed at providing therapeutic benefits, Realize Music: Sing seeks to offer a unique combination of entertainment and wellness geared towards reducing stress, promoting relaxation, and releasing endorphins.”

Furthermore, Realize Music has locked down licensing agreements with Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group, so thousands and thousands of beloved songs will be available in a continuously growing library, with new tracks being added weekly.

In a statement, co-founder Mike Wilson says, “Fear of judgment keeps more than 80 percent of people from ever enjoying one of the oldest human traditions, and that’s a real shame. Singing has perhaps the most well-documented physiological and psychological benefits in the burgeoning new science of music for wellness, and we are here to invite people to a personal, private, focused experience that will consistently produce joyous results.”

The app is set to launch with a discounted price of $9.99 per month, or $99.99 for an annual subscription.

Check out the two teaser videos above and find more information on the Realize Music website.