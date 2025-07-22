The second season of Red Bull’s Spiral Freestyle series has been a real eye-grabber so far. The first episode with Ab-Soul, Big Sean, and Joey Badass sparked a buzzy back-and-forth between coasts, while episode two highlighted the best to ever do it, The LOX.

The newly released third episode takes an even bigger swing, presenting the first-ever all-R&B Spiral Freestyle with singers Alex Isley, Aneesa Strings, Arin Ray, and Joyce Wrice (interestingly enough, they’re all California artists this time). As per usual, the setup involves each artist taking a turn at the mic — over a beat by prolific R&B producer ESTA. — as the camera revolves around the Spiral studio (fun fact: while you may have thought the camera is an automatic rig on a track, it’s actually a living camera person doing all that spinning).

As for what each artist has been up to in 2025: Isley recently signed a deal with Free Lunch Agency, distributed by Warner Records, Arin Ray contributed to Joe Kay’s debut EP If Not Now, Then When?, Wrice has been working on her second album, and Aneesa Strings has had a steady collection of performances.

Watch Red Bull’s first-ever R&B Spiral Freestyle with Alex Isley, Aneesa Strings, Arin Ray, and Joyce Wrice above.