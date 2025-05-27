The LOX Break Down Their Legendary Red Bull Spiral Freestyle

The Lox are the perfect act for a starring role in Red Bull’s ongoing Spiral Freestyle series. The trio is still going strong after 30 years — arguably, stronger than ever, as both independent artists and entrepreneurs — and are one of the few rap acts of their generation to be regularly invited on (and dominate) internet-favorite platforms such as Spiral, NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert, and Verzuz. The latter could be called the origin point of their resurgence over the past few years, as it gave fans a front-row seat to experiencing the three rappers’ dynamic friendship, the core of their continued camaraderie.

While at Red Bull Spiral Studios to shoot the freestyle, Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, and Styles P took some time out to chat with Uproxx about their impressive longevity in the rap business, the brotherhood that has kept the group together all this time, and which of the products from Styles’ health-focused Juice For Life bar would pair best with the titular energy drink.

What made you guys want to do the show? Like, somebody reached out to you and you were like, “This is a dope concept”? How did that whole process get started?

Sheek: Our manager, Mike Brink, had reached out saying you guys are interested in doing it. And everybody’s been hitting us to do freestyles, and we’ve been passing on everything. We just thought the Red Bull experience would be the dopest thing. The dopest sh*t, you heard?

Jadakiss: Also, we have a new project coming out, so it fits. It goes with the rollout.

What can you guys tell me about the new project?

Sheek: It’s dope.

Jadakiss: It’s fire.

Sheek: The content is incredible as far as our wordplay showing that we’re grown what we talk about, but not grandpa-ing it out.

You guys have been recording and releasing music as a group for over 30 years now, and a lot of your peers either age out or they get into “grumpy old man” mode, and they don’t really stay relevant. But you guys stay relevant. You’re doing Spiral, you have the podcast, you guys did Verzus, and you guys showed that you were able to really connect with an audience that didn’t necessarily even up on your music the way I did. What’s been the secret sauce that kept you guys relevant?

Styles: I think it’s the fact that we are true emcees and true fans of what we do and true fans of hip-hop, so we respect our peers. We definitely respect those who came before us and we respect those who are coming behind us. So, I think our love and our craftsmanship gets us that extra nod.

Sheek: And we listened, too. We hear what’s going on out there.

Jadakiss: We embrace what’s going on. We ain’t put ourselves in a bubble. We have kids, we have sons and daughters and beautiful kids that also help us. They blasting out of their room what’s going on. They putting us on to what’s out there, what’s up and coming. Mixed with our knowledge and not getting in grumpy, grandpa old-man mode, that helps us create and helps us grow. Of course, we stay in our lane to stick to what we do, but just to know what’s going on is always helpful.