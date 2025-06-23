Reneé Rapp was just announced as one of the headliners of the inaugural All Things Go Toronto festival and that’s not her only concert news of today (June 23): Rapp also just announced a headlining tour in support of her upcoming album, Bite Me.

The 16-date trek runs from September to October and will feature support from Ravyn Lenae and Syd.

An artist pre-sale starts June 26 at 10 a.m. local time and sign-ups are open now. The general on-sale kicks off June 27 at 10 a.m. local time. More information about these and additional pre-sales can be found on Rapp’s website.

Find the list of tour dates below.