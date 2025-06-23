Reneé Rapp was just announced as one of the headliners of the inaugural All Things Go Toronto festival and that’s not her only concert news of today (June 23): Rapp also just announced a headlining tour in support of her upcoming album, Bite Me.
The 16-date trek runs from September to October and will feature support from Ravyn Lenae and Syd.
An artist pre-sale starts June 26 at 10 a.m. local time and sign-ups are open now. The general on-sale kicks off June 27 at 10 a.m. local time. More information about these and additional pre-sales can be found on Rapp’s website.
Find the list of tour dates below.
Reneé Rapp’s 2025 Tour Dates: Bite Me Tour
09/23 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre^
09/25 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena^
09/27 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*
09/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*
10/02 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden*
10/04 — Toronto, ON @ All Things Go&
10/06 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*
10/08 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena*
10/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory*
10/13 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds*
10/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*
10/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum*
10/22 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park^
10/23 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^
10/26 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena^
10/27 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center^
10/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center^