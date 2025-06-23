renee rapp february 2024
Reneé Rapp Is Heading Out On A North American Fall Tour Alongside Ravyn Lenae And Syd

Reneé Rapp was just announced as one of the headliners of the inaugural All Things Go Toronto festival and that’s not her only concert news of today (June 23): Rapp also just announced a headlining tour in support of her upcoming album, Bite Me.

The 16-date trek runs from September to October and will feature support from Ravyn Lenae and Syd.

An artist pre-sale starts June 26 at 10 a.m. local time and sign-ups are open now. The general on-sale kicks off June 27 at 10 a.m. local time. More information about these and additional pre-sales can be found on Rapp’s website.

Find the list of tour dates below.

Reneé Rapp’s 2025 Tour Dates: Bite Me Tour

09/23 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre^
09/25 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena^
09/27 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*
09/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*
10/02 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden*
10/04 — Toronto, ON @ All Things Go&
10/06 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*
10/08 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena*
10/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory*
10/13 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds*
10/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*
10/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum*
10/22 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park^
10/23 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^
10/26 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena^
10/27 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center^
10/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center^

