Disney has been absolutely busting out live-action remakes of their classic films lately. If they ever get to the point where they’re casting a non-animated version of Frozen, though, they can take Reneé Rapp off their list of actors to play Elsa, as she is not a fan of the character.

During a recent interview with Ziwe, Rapp was asked if she’s be interested in playing Elsa in a live-action movie and she was quick to shut that idea down. She continued, “I don’t like the braid and the blue dress. Also, she kind of is annoying to me. Sorry. She’s kind of annoying! I’m like, ‘It’s OK, girl, just relax.'” She then agreed with Ziwe’s suggestion that Elsa is “too high-maintenance.”

This comes shortly after Rapp announced a new album, Bite Me (the title of which might be directed at Elsa, it sounds like). She also kicked off Pride Month by offering advice to queer people, saying, “Find your community. Whether that community is online and thousands of miles away from you or two towns over or in someone who really lifts you up beyond a way you could do for yourself. Your community will do the best it can to keep you safe. This extends so much further past gay and trans people.”