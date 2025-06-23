The organizers behind All Things Go have delivered fantastic weekends for the past decade, and now they’re bringing the fun up to Canada: Today (June 23), All Things Go Toronto was announced, for October 4 and 5 at the Budweiser Stage in the city’s downtown.

The two-day lineup is headlined by Reneé Rapp and Kacey Musgraves. Other notables on the poster include Ravyn Lenae, Chelsea Cutler, Blondshell, Julia Wolf, Role Model, Noah Cyrus, and Joy Oladokun.

For tickets, the pre-sale starts June 26 at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the public on-sale on June 27. More information can be found on the festival website.

Ali Harnell, Live Nation Women President and Chief Strategy Officer, says in a statement, “Live Nation Women is proud to support the growth of the All Things Go festival brand. We remain committed to championing women and expanding opportunities for emerging talent across the live music landscape. This partnership goes beyond the festival — it’s about creating platforms where a wide range of artists and stories can be seen and heard.”

Check out the full day-by-day lineup below.