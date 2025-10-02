Reneé Rapp seems to have become one of Seth Meyers’ favorite Late Night guests. They have a natural chemistry that’s a joy to watch and he’s had her on the show a handful of times over the past couple years. She first appeared in October 2023, then in January 2024, then she made a third appearance last night (October 1).

Their 15-minute chat was all over the map. At one point, they discussed Rapp’s athletic past. She noted that as a kid, she played soccer, basketball, and golf. Rapp revealed she golfs “less now” but that she used to “all the time,” saying it was her “big thing.” Meyers wondered if Rapp was the kind of golfer who lost her cool out on the course and Rapp responded, “Girl, what do you think? What do you think?!”

Rapp elaborated:

“My mom stopped coming to my matches, God love her, ’cause I was… oof, I was losing it. I was losing it. I would throw… I’m not… I wish I was kidding, because looking back on it, it’s like, if I had a kid that did that, I’d be like, ‘Something’s wrong with her.’ I would throw my golf bag down a hill.”

Her rage wasn’t exclusive to golf, as Rapp continued, “But it was the same thing for basketball: They stopped coming to my games ’cause I would foul out so quickly.”

Rapp has previously shown herself to be a ball-knower, like when she explained the game to Ed Sheeran while they were sitting courtside last year.

Check out the full interview above.