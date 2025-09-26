It was just summer, and yet, we’re almost in October. That means the holiday season is coming up, and that means iHeartRadio is prepping its annual Jingle Ball Tour. All the big pieces are in place now: Today (September 26), they announced the locations and performers for this winter’s events.
This year, the show is going to Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, and Miami. The performers include Alex Warren, BigXthaPlug, Conan Gray, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, Laufey, MGK, MONSTA X, Myles Smith, Nelly, Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae, Reneé Rapp, Shinedown, The Kid Laroi, and Zara Larsson, along with “a special sing-along moment for KPop Demon Hunters.”
For tickets, the general on-sale starts October 3 at noon local time. Eligible Capital One cardholders will also have access to an exclusive pre-sale for each city, and cardholders can also get access to exclusive pre-show parties with one of the performing artists. The pre-sale starts September 30 at 10 a.m. local time and runs to October 2 at 10 a.m. local time, or while supplies last. More information is available on the Jingle Ball website.
2025 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Dates
12/02 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025): Alex Warren, Jessie Murph, MGK, Nelly, Reneé Rapp, Rachel Chinouriri, Shinedown, Zara Larsson, and a special sing-along moment for KPop Demon Hunters.
12/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome (iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025): Alex Warren, Audrey Hobert, Conan Gray, Feid, Jackson Wang, Jessie Murph, The Kid Laroi, Leon Thomas, Reneé Rapp, Zara Larsson, and a special sing-along moment for KPop Demon Hunters.
12/08 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena (iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025): Audrey Hobert, Jackson Wang, Jessie Murph, Nelly, Ravyn Lenae, Reneé Rapp, Shinedown, Teddy Swims, Zara Larsson, and a special sing-along moment for KPop Demon Hunters.
12/09 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (iHeartRadio Channel 95.5’s Jingle Ball 2025): BigXthaPlug, Conan Gray, Jessie Murph, MOLIY, Nelly, Rachel Chinouriri, Ravyn Lenae, Shinedown, Zara Larsson, and a special sing-along moment for KPop Demon Hunters.
12/12 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2025): Alex Warren, BigXthaPlug, Conan Gray, Ed Sheeran, Jessie Murph, Laufey, MONSTA X, Myles Smith, Nelly, Ravyn Lenae, Reneé Rapp, Zara Larsson, and a special sing-along moment for KPop Demon Hunters.
12/14 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden (iHeartRadio Kiss 108’s Jingle Ball 2025): Ed Sheeran, Laufey, MOLIY, Myles Smith, Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae, Sean Paul, Zara Larsson, and a special sing-along moment for KPop Demon Hunters.
12/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena (iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball 2025): AJR, Alex Warren, BigXthaPlug, Laufey, MONSTA X, Myles Smith, Ravyn Lenae, Zara Larsson, and a special sing-along moment for KPop Demon Hunters.
12/16 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (iHeartRadio HOT 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2025): AJR, Alex Warren, Conan Gray, Jelly Roll, Laufey, MONSTA X, Myles Smith, Nelly, Olivia Dean, Shinedown, Zara Larsson, and a special sing-along moment for KPop Demon Hunters.
12/18 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat’s Jingle Ball 2025): BigXthaPlug, Jermaine Dupri & Friends, Kehlani, Lil Jon & Friends, Mariah The Scientist, MOLIY, and Nelly.
12/20 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center (iHeartRadio Y100.7’s Jingle Ball 2025): BigXthaPlug, Feid, Kehlani, MGK, MONSTA X, Nelly, Zara Larsson, and a special sing-along moment for KPop Demon Hunters.
