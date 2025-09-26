It was just summer, and yet, we’re almost in October. That means the holiday season is coming up, and that means iHeartRadio is prepping its annual Jingle Ball Tour. All the big pieces are in place now: Today (September 26), they announced the locations and performers for this winter’s events.

This year, the show is going to Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, and Miami. The performers include Alex Warren, BigXthaPlug, Conan Gray, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, Laufey, MGK, MONSTA X, Myles Smith, Nelly, Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae, Reneé Rapp, Shinedown, The Kid Laroi, and Zara Larsson, along with “a special sing-along moment for KPop Demon Hunters.”

For tickets, the general on-sale starts October 3 at noon local time. Eligible Capital One cardholders will also have access to an exclusive pre-sale for each city, and cardholders can also get access to exclusive pre-show parties with one of the performing artists. The pre-sale starts September 30 at 10 a.m. local time and runs to October 2 at 10 a.m. local time, or while supplies last. More information is available on the Jingle Ball website.

Check out the full list of dates and performers below.