A new Reneé Rapp era is loading as she approaches the release of her next album, Bite Me. We’re still a couple weeks away from that drop, but in the meantime, Rapp has offered another tease with “Why Is She Still Here?.”

Rapp grapples with relationship complications, singing, “You can tell me you don’t love her / But you should probably tell her, too / ‘Cause I can’t keep sleeping undercover / It’s like she’s always in the room / She’s on that towel wrapped up around my head / And that note that’s stuck to the mirror I shouldn’t have read.”

Rapp recently said of her upcoming album:

“23 to 24 has been such a massive difference for me. It’s about this […] and to this point, a reflection on my 23rd year specifically. […] It was so bad, and I thought 22 was insane for me. […] It was really about finding an outlet. I remember just feeling so overwhelmed and thinking I needed to do something with all this negative energy. So, I sat down in a corner, closed my eyes for about 10 minutes, and just let the thoughts flow. It was like a form of mental escape, a way to process everything without having to vocalize it directly. […] I think the rawness of those emotions adds a layer of authenticity to my music. It’s like, in that moment of vulnerability, I can tap into something deeper and more genuine. The song I ended up writing that day captured exactly what I was feeling — the frustration, the sadness, everything. It turned out to be one of my most honest pieces.”

Listen to “Why Is She Still Here?” above and find Rapp’s upcoming tour dates below.