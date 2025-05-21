It’s time for a new Reneé Rapp era: Today (May 21), Rapp announced Bite Me, a new album, and accompanied that news by dropping a video for the new grungy pop single “Leave Me Alone.”
A statement on the album reads, Bite Me encourages listeners to embrace every facet of their personality, the chaotic and the confident, and to be authentically, unapologetically themselves. It’s a raw, unfiltered, and vulnerable album about self-acceptance in its truest form, and like Rapp herself, creates a community for unfiltered self-expression.”
In a recent interview, Rapp also said of her upcoming album (as Billboard notes):
“23 to 24 has been such a massive difference for me. It’s about this […] and to this point, a reflection on my 23rd year specifically. […] It was so bad, and I thought 22 was insane for me. […]
It was really about finding an outlet. I remember just feeling so overwhelmed and thinking I needed to do something with all this negative energy. So, I sat down in a corner, closed my eyes for about 10 minutes, and just let the thoughts flow. It was like a form of mental escape, a way to process everything without having to vocalize it directly. […]
I think the rawness of those emotions adds a layer of authenticity to my music. It’s like, in that moment of vulnerability, I can tap into something deeper and more genuine. The song I ended up writing that day captured exactly what I was feeling — the frustration, the sadness, everything. It turned out to be one of my most honest pieces.”
Watch the “Leave Me Alone” video above.
Reneé Rapp’s Bite Me Album Cover Artwork
Bite Me is out 8/1 via Interscope. Find more information here.