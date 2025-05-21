It’s time for a new Reneé Rapp era: Today (May 21), Rapp announced Bite Me, a new album, and accompanied that news by dropping a video for the new grungy pop single “Leave Me Alone.”

A statement on the album reads, Bite Me encourages listeners to embrace every facet of their personality, the chaotic and the confident, and to be authentically, unapologetically themselves. It’s a raw, unfiltered, and vulnerable album about self-acceptance in its truest form, and like Rapp herself, creates a community for unfiltered self-expression.”

In a recent interview, Rapp also said of her upcoming album (as Billboard notes):

“23 to 24 has been such a massive difference for me. It’s about this […] and to this point, a reflection on my 23rd year specifically. […] It was so bad, and I thought 22 was insane for me. […] It was really about finding an outlet. I remember just feeling so overwhelmed and thinking I needed to do something with all this negative energy. So, I sat down in a corner, closed my eyes for about 10 minutes, and just let the thoughts flow. It was like a form of mental escape, a way to process everything without having to vocalize it directly. […] I think the rawness of those emotions adds a layer of authenticity to my music. It’s like, in that moment of vulnerability, I can tap into something deeper and more genuine. The song I ended up writing that day captured exactly what I was feeling — the frustration, the sadness, everything. It turned out to be one of my most honest pieces.”

Watch the “Leave Me Alone” video above.