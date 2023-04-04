Rich Homie Quan was reportedly supposed to have a verse on DJ Drama’s latest album, according to HotNewHipHop. However, he had a noticeable lack of inclusion on the tracklist’s features — and he is now blaming Roddy Ricch as the reason why. He was allegedly supposed to be another verse on “FMFU” with Drama, Ricch, Gucci Mane, and Lil Wayne.

Because of this, Rich Homie Quan offered his unfiltered thoughts on an Instagram Live broadcast.

“I f*ck with Gucci,” he said. “My verse harder than Gucci Mane. Wayne killed that mothaf*cka. Man, my sh*t was harder than Roddy,” he exclaimed. “Then, they say, ‘We ain’t trying to start no industry sh*t. Roddy Ricch wanted you off the song.’ I ain’t even met Roddy!”

Rich Homie Quan then throws some disses toward Ricch before offering him a challenge. He was so confident in the strength of his deleted verse that he’d bet “$10 million to his $1 million.”

“Roddy got that ‘Box’ song. I bet his catalog can’t f*ck with mine,” he continued. “That’s on all the money he got in the bank.”

“Since you wanted me off the song, man, let’s go back-and-forth, catalog to catalog,” Rich Homie Quan challenged. “You ain’t got nothing but the ‘Box’ sh*t because all that other sh*t wack.”

Check out Rich Homie Quan’s full video about Roddy Ricch above.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.