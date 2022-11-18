Rich Homie Quan Delivers The Soulful ‘Spin’ to ‘UPROXX Sessions’

Atlanta’s Rich Home Quan has come a long way since the commercial success of his 2013 single “Type of Way,” 2015’s “Flex,” and his effort on Rich Gang’s 2014 single “Lifestyle.” We can’t forget that Quan’s debut album Rich As In Spirit debuted at No. 32 on the US Billboard 200, stamping him as a force to be reckoned with out of ATL.

Jumping forward almost ten years since his debut, his 2022 EP Family & Mula made waves on streaming services with lead singles like “Krazy” and “Risk Takers,” amassing over 15M streams. Today, he brings his track “Spin” to the bathroom set, backed by a soulful beat and assisted by Quan’s energetic ad-libs. It’s safe to say the performance is lively, as the Atlanta rapper’s delivery is animated, even sipping on a cup of tea during the Sessions. Between his high-energy and thorough delivery, Rich Homie Quan still got it.

Watch Rich Homie Quan perform “Spin” for UPROXX Sessions above.

