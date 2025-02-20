The ever-evolving Rico Nasty has entered a new era.

Today (February 20), the “Arintintin” rapper announced a new album, Lethal, that finds her reflecting on — and reckoning with — the rage-rap persona she created.

“This album is about being confident and saying f*ck everybody else,” Rico Nasty said. “It’s about getting doors slammed in your face and people telling you to try it their way again and again, and you stay true to yourself and it works. That’s what this project is. It’s an ode to yourself.”

Lethal is Rico Nasty’s first album for label Fueled By Ramen, the punk-heavy home of Fall Out Boy, Meet Me @ The Altar, and A Day To Remember.

Lead single “Teethsucker (Yea3x),” which leans into rock as much as it does rap, is “the first song I wrote for the album, and the first song I ever wrote with Imad Royal, who executive produced Lethal,” Rico Nasty said in a statement. “We all knew this song was special from the moment we turned it in. And what’s a better way to start the new era than by poppin out like a titty????”

You can watch the titty-poppin’ “Teethsucker (Yea3x)” video above, and take a look at the album cover for Lethal below.