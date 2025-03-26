Rico Nasty Keeps A Fling ‘On The Low’ In Her Latest ‘Lethal’ Single

Late last month, punk-rap thrasher Rico Nasty launched the rollout for her upcoming album Lethal with the rambunctious single “Teethsucker.” That first single got longtime Rico fans hyped for a return to form on Lethal, and with her new single “On The Low,” the DMV native appears to confirm that she’s back to her rabble-rousing sugar trap-singling ways.

Over a lilting, hypnotic hyperpop backing track, Rico flirts with a crush, promising that she doesn’t kiss and tell. The vibe of the track is very “early Rico,” with the staccato rap deliveries and singsong melodies of her mid-2010s material, but with the practiced polish you’d expect after ten years of working with some of the best producers in the business — and switching labels to the more artist-friendly Fueled By Ramen for her latest release.

In addition to releasing her first solo album since 2022’s Las Ruinas, Rico is also adding another wrinkle to her career this year, making her acting debut in Apple TV’s Margo’s Got Money Troubles, which stars Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman, and Nick Offerman. What a cast.

Listen to Rico Nasty’s new single “On The Low” above.

Lethal is out 5/16 via Fueled by Ramen. Find more information here.