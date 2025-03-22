Rico Nasty is looking for a fresh start in her career. In May, Rico is stepping out of former deal with Atlantic Records to release her upcoming album Lethal with Fueled By Ramen.

But she’s also expanding her professional portfolio in another way. According to Deadline, Rico Nasty’s acting debut is on the horizon. When Apple TV+ series, Margo’s Got Money Troubles starring Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nicole Kidman, hits the streamer’s platform, viewers will get a taste of Rico’s acting chops.

The “Gotsta Get Paid” musician isn’t the only new addition to the call sheet, Lindsey Normington and Michael Workèyè have also signed onto the production. Other cast members include Thaddea Graham, Marcia Gay Harden and Greg Kinnear.

The series, which is based on Rufi Thorpe’s novel, synopsis reads: “Margo Millet (played by Fanning), the child of a Hooters waitress, Shyanne (played by Pfeiffer), and an ex-pro wrestler, Jinx (played by Nick Offerman), who becomes pregnant after a brief affair with an English professor, Mark (played by Michael Angarano), at the local junior college she attends. Now, at 20, Margo is alone with an infant, unemployed, and on the verge of eviction. When her estranged father Jinx shows up on her doorstep and asks to move in with her, she agrees in exchange for help with childcare. Margo starts an OnlyFans as an experiment and soon finds herself adapting some of Jinx’s advice from the world of wrestling.”

At this time, Margo’s Got Money Troubles does not yet have an official air date.

Lethal is out 5/16 via Fueled by Ramen. Find more information here.