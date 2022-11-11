On the heels of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Rihanna has shared “Born Again,” a breathtaking new ballad. In the second of the two songs she recorded for the movie, Rihanna encapsulates the beauty of Wakanda while honoring late actor Chadwick Boseman.

“I’d give my heart to this place / I’d give my whole soul and whatever it takes, never run away / And I’d relive this just to see your face again / I know that you’d do the same, born again,” she sings on the raw, powerful anthem.

The next few months are sure to be busy for RiRi. On top of her two new songs, “Born Again” and “Lift Me Up,” Rihanna just launched her fourth iteration of her Savage X Fenty intimates collection. She is also gearing up for her Super Bowl halftime performance, which will take place in February.

While some members of the Rihanna Navy believe a new Rihanna album will arrive in tandem with the Super Bowl performance, Rihanna still isn’t allowing fans to get their hopes up for a new LP.

“Super Bowl is one thing,” Rihanna said in an interview with The Associated Press. “New music is another thing. Do you hear that fans?”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters.