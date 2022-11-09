Sheryl Lee Ralph Rihanna Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4 2022
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Shimmering Bodysuit Was The Talk Of The Town At Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4’ Show

Sheryl Lee Ralph has found herself in the TV spotlight over these past couple of years thanks to playing Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary. Then, last week, it was revealed that fans would soon get to see her in a much different role than that of buttoned-up kindergarten teacher: modeling in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show.

The show premiered today (November 9) on Prime Video and sure enough, Ralph was a highlight. The 65-year-old popped up in a sparkly silver/olive bodysuit with a bustier-like top, paired with a matching jacket that she wore open.

Ralph, of course, has experience when it comes to putting on glamorous performances, as she won a Tony Award for her role in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls.

Ahead of the show, Ralph explained how she got involved, saying, “I got a call from Rihanna. Yes, Riri. It’s through her, to the people, to you. It’s basically, ‘Ask her if she’d walk in the Savage show.’ […] But, to hear that you’ve been requested by her — and, trust me , this is no Victoria’s Secret fashion show, baby. This is something on a different level. When I saw the choreography and I saw her vision that she had, walking through the mountains and all, I was like, alrighty, then. This is special.”

Check out some reactions to Ralph’s Savage X Fenty appearance below.

