Rihanna Makes Her Video Return By Hitting The Beach For A Striking New ‘Lift Me Up’ Clip

Music News Editor

Finally, Rihanna is back with new music: Earlier today, she released “Lift Me Up,” her contribution to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack (one of two songs she did for it, apparently). Now, she’s dropped a new video for the song.

This video is relatively simple in concept, featuring footage of Rihanna on a beach at dusk between clips from the movie. The visuals firmly take a backseat to the audio here, but in a good way, as they help elevate the emotional resonance of the impactful tune by offering calm and warm scenes to enhance the song without overpowering it.

Tems — who co-wrote the track alongside Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler — says of the song, “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Watch the “Lift Me Up” video above.

