It looks like Rihanna‘s reign won’t be coming to an end anytime soon. The Barbadian hitmaker continues to reach career highs, despite not releasing music in several years. According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), Rihanna has extended her record as the highest-certified female singles artist in the organization’s history.

“Rihanna extends her record as the highest certified female singles artist in RIAA history with 161.5 million units,” Pop Base reported.

Her last project, ANTI, which was released in 2016, spawned chart-topping hits like “Work,” “Needed Me,” and more. The project even landed her several Grammy nominations the following year, including one for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

With a career spanning almost two decades, Rihanna has cemented herself as an icon. Yet, she continues to break the mold and transcend the labels placed upon her. Whether it’s managing her billion-dollar business or motherhood, Ri can handle whatever comes her way.

While fans have patiently awaited her highly anticipated ninth album, they’ll presumably be waiting a bit longer. The “Pon De Replay” songstress has been quite elusive about her forthcoming project or its possible release date. That said, she hasn’t entirely left music behind. Recently, Rihanna recorded “Lift Me Up” for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, scoring her first Oscar nomination. She’s also gearing up to perform at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show on February 12.