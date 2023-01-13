Rihanna has a major career moment coming up: On February 12, she will be playing the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII, held at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. Since that news was revealed, there hasn’t been much in the way of info regarding what to expect from the performance. Now, though, there’s a new trailer.

It begins with Rihanna in a dramatically lit room, her hair done up in a tall and wiry style. All the while, overlapping voiceovers from various speakers make not of how long Rihanna has been away from music, saying things like, “Dude, Rihanna, we’ve waited for you,” and, “It’s been six years since the nine-time Grammy-winner dropped an album.”

The video ends with Rihanna shushing the camera as a brief snippet of her 2016 song “Needed Me” plays.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is fresh off an appearance at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, where her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song “Lift Me Up” was nominated for Best Original Song, Motion Picture. That award ended up going to Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj’s “Naatu Naatu,” a Telugu-language song from the 2022 Indian movie RRR. Rihanna got multiple shout-outs during the broadcast, though, including a funny one from host Jerrod Carmichael.

Check out the trailer above.