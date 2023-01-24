Today (January 24), the nominees for the 95th Annual Academy Awards were unveiled live, and there were a ton of surprises. For the category of Best Original Song, there were five total nominations.

Most notably, Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned Rihanna her first ever nod for an Oscar. The music was done by her, Tems, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

“It’s her experience with loss in there, and her being a mother. She’s a new person now,” Coogler revealed to Collider about Rihanna’s impact on the song. “I hear it in her voice. It’s her, but it’s a new her.”

Lady Gaga also was a big-name nominee, as her “Hold My Hand” collaboration with Bloodpop from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack earned the Academy’s attention.

Rounding out the category, Diane Warren’s “Applause” from Tell It Like A Woman; M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose’s “Naatu Naatu” from RRR; and Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski’s “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once were nominated, too.

Just a few weeks ago, “Naatu Naatu” won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, making it the possible frontrunner for the Oscars race as well. Fans in the Academy’s replies also seem intensely happy that the song got a nod.

The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 12 at 8 p.m. ET, where the winners — including for this category — are revealed live.

Continue scrolling for some fan reactions to the 2023 Best Original Song Oscar nominees.

