After cryptic billboards popped up last week for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, many fans speculated that Rihanna was involved in the movie after the letter “R” was separated with the release date of October 28.

Journalist Kyle Buchanan had alluded to her participation from the billboards. “Rumors are flying and I can add to them: I’ve been hearing for weeks that Rihanna is recording the end-credits song for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. How do you follow up a classic like ‘All the Stars’? By snagging Rihanna’s first big song in years,” he posted.

Now, it has been confirmed that Queen RiRi is dropping a new song, “Lift Me Up,” from the film’s soundtrack. She confirmed the news on social media today, marking her first new song in years.

Co-written by Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler, and Tems, “Lift Me Up” is believed to be a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from cancer prior to the completion of the second film.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” Tems shared in a statement. “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

“Lift Me Up” is out on 10/29. Pre-save it here. Wakanda Forever is out in theaters on 11/11.