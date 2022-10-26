The rumors are true: Rihanna will make her return to music on the Wakanda Forever soundtrack with the song “Lift Me Up.” The song was co-written by composer Ludwig Göransson, the film’s director Ryan Coogler, and breakout Nigerian artist Tems, and will arrive this Friday, October 29 via Rihanna’s own Westbury Road with Def Jam Recordings, Hollywood Records, and Roc Nation. It’s said to be a tribute to late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who died from cancer before the sequel could be completed.

In a statement, co-writer Tems said, “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The song was announced after a relatively short rollout that included online teasers and cryptic billboards. It looks like Marvel didn’t want to keep this one a secret for very long. In addition to appearing on the Wakanda Forever soundtrack, Rihanna’s flurry of new activity has included confirmation that she’ll perform the Halftime Show at next year’s Super Bowl, the announcement of a Savage X Fenty sportswear collection and another fashion show, and speculation that she’ll launch a stadium tour in 2023.

“Lift Me Up” is out on 10/29. Pre-save it here. Wakanda Forever is out in theaters on 11/11.