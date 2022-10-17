Rumors are flying that Rihanna has recorded some new music for the Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Whispers of Rihanna’s long-awaited return to music have been swirling for weeks since announcing she would be performing for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show. The “Work” singer shared a picture holding a football via Instagram, and the NFL immediately followed up by sharing a tweet with the same photo, tagging Rihanna, Apple Music, and NFL On Fox’s Twitter account.

Now there is chatter that Ri’s return to music will start with her being featured on a few tracks for the upcoming Black Panther 2 sequel.

New York Times pop culture columnist Kyle Buchanan seemingly confirmed the news in a recent tweet, saying the singer has recorded the end credits to the film. He tweeted, “Rumors are flying, and I can add to them: I’ve been hearing for weeks that Rihanna is recording the end-credits song for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. How do you follow up a classic like ‘All the Stars’? By snagging Rihanna’s first big song in years.

Rumors are flying and I can add to them: I've been hearing for weeks that Rihanna is recording the end-credits song for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. How do you follow up a classic like "All the Stars"? By snagging Rihanna's first big song in years. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 17, 2022

Along with her possible appearance on Black Panther 2, the singer has announced the fourth installment of her Savage X Fenty fashion show in a clip on Instagram. The Emmy-award-winning show is set to return next month.