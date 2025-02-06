It’s happening, this is not a drill: New Rihanna music has officially been announced.

It’s not her long-awaited new album, though: Today (February 6), the trailer for the Smurfs movie, in which Rihanna voices Smurfette, was shared. At the end of the trailer, it’s revealed that the soundtrack includes new music from Rihanna, as well as the song “Higher Love” by Desi Trill featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, and Subhi. The trailer also includes some of a Rihanna cover of Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is A Place On Earth.”

The movie hits theaters on July 18, so the soundtrack will presumably also be released around then.

While it’s not a proper Rihanna album, it’s also not nothing: Pharrell and Justin Timberlake have both had No. 1 hits from animated movies soundtracks (“Happy” from Despicable Me 2 and “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” from Trolls, respectively), for example.

The official synopsis for the film reads, “When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.”

It also reveals a stacked voice cast that includes James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, and Kurt Russell.

Check out the trailer above.