Valentine’s Day is just a couple weeks away now, and Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty has been getting ahead of the game. They announced a new line earlier this month, and Rihanna models some pieces from it in a new video.

The video from Savage X Fenty sees Rihanna donning lingerie and a robe as she frosts a cake, all while answering Valentine’s Day-related questions.

She shared her thoughts on “galentine” celebrations, saying, “I’ve done galentines for several years, but it’s very nice to have a valentine.” When asked if she prefers a getaway or to stay at home, she answered, “Ooh… I view staying at home as a getaway. I just want to stay home… and watch reality TV.” Then, she was asked about love songs vs. love letters, and she groaned at the idea of a love song, saying, “Ugh, please! Never make me a love song! That is corny. Trust me, I’ve seen it.”

As far as the cake-decorating aspect of the video, it ended up being all for naught: Rihanna got a little careless and dropped the cake she had worked so hard on.

It would seem ASAP Rocky has gotten a Valentine’s or two right in his day, as he and Rihanna have been together for years now and have two children.

Check out the video here.