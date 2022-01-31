Rihanna Is Pregnant With Her First Child With ASAP Rocky

After years of mostly unfounded rumors and speculation, it has finally happened — Rihanna is pregnant with her first child. Go figure, it’d take a pandemic to finally fulfill every gossip blogger’s dream — and every R9 hopeful’s worst nightmare. People magazine confirmed the pregnancy, posting a photo of Rihanna and her partner ASAP Rocky out on the town in New York, with Rihanna sporting a cropped top to show off her baby bump. You can check out the photos below.
Rihanna is pregnant! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.
Photographed by Miles Diggs. pic.twitter.com/4toQb9iQhw
— Couture is Beyond (@CoutureIsBeyond) January 31, 2022
Naturally, the news has Rihanna fans going ballistic on Twitter. Rihanna herself shot down pregnancy rumors as recently as a month ago, joking, “Y’all breed me every year dammit,” on Instagram. However, it looks like this time, the fans were right and they aren’t being shy about celebrating — and lamenting that she may have finished making a whole human from scratch before her long-awaited follow-up to Anti, which crossed its six-year anniversary over the weekend. And some fans just seemed distraught that they have “missed their chance” with the singer — insomuch as that number was very technically non-zero in the first place.
OMFG RIHANNA IS WITH CHILD IM GOING TO BE AN AUNT THANK U GOD 😫🥺🥺😭😭🥳🙏🏾🙌🏾 Congrats sis I’m soooo happy!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rvw4RqUblc
— BIA (@BIABIA) January 31, 2022
the baby once it realizes rihanna is its mom pic.twitter.com/CJj79iYA3f
— dij saint laurent .fiat (@DijahSB) January 31, 2022
Rihanna is really a diaspora honey. She said she wants a man from her country to be her babyfather
— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) January 31, 2022
Beyoncé, Rihanna and Nicki all raised me and now theyre all mothers/going to be mothers Im so emotional bye 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/wLaHZJep4G
— Juni🎓🌅𝙭𝙤ᴺᴹ⁸ (@mistymaraj) January 31, 2022
Me seeing this Rihanna news pic.twitter.com/ITRGjaQNN2
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 31, 2022
Stop tagging me in the Rihanna posts please. The pain im already feeling is enough. 🥺🥺
— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) January 31, 2022
Seeing that Rihanna got pregnant by that Travis Scott impersonator pic.twitter.com/L9mxMeajEX
— Zito (@_Zeets) January 31, 2022
Meanwhile, poor Drake is catching the worst of it, considering how long he openly crushed on Rihanna. Their relationship was short-lived, but that isn’t stopping fans from flaming him up too over the news.
Drake when he read the news that Rihanna is having a kid with ASAP Rocky pic.twitter.com/SSheEkjOol
— BlackCape (@PanUmarist) January 31, 2022
Drake what is Rihanna’s announcement? pic.twitter.com/cZutCNf86V
— P ❤️ (@therealpeela) January 31, 2022
how drake sending rocky and rihanna a congratulations text pic.twitter.com/AtNRMJQrju
— Fresh (@freshbtw) January 31, 2022
If Rihanna has a girl we will never escape Drake rapping about arranging a marriage between her and Adonis 😩 pic.twitter.com/8hCdw5hJ7A
— xavier (zay-vee-er) (@xaviermulls) January 31, 2022
drake and I are cohosting this space in light of rihanna’s recent news pic.twitter.com/d3PzOLbbtA
— New Year Cringier Parv ✨ (@RealPattyWap) January 31, 2022
Rihanna pregnant but this new Drake music about to slap pic.twitter.com/vMiii7xEDj
— 🥷🏾 (@foreverbenti) January 31, 2022