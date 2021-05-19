Getty Image
ASAP Rocky Thinks Rihanna Is ‘The One’ And ‘The Love Of My Life’

In late 2020, it was rumored that ASAP Rocky and Rihanna had started dating. Indeed, the two are a happy couple, and in a new GQ profile, Rocky offered an update of how things are going by declaring that she is “the one.”

The piece notes that when Rihanna was mentioned to Rocky, “he starts beaming like a teenager whose crush just accepted his prom invite.” It also notes that Rocky calls her “the love of my life” and “my lady.” Later, he was asked what it’s like to be in a relationship and he responded, “So much better. So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. […] I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

He also seems open to the prospect of fatherhood, saying, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely. I think I’m already a dad! All these motherf*ckers are already my sons — whatchu talkin’ ’bout! [laughs] Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Elsewhere, he spoke about visiting Barbados (from where his father emigrated to the US) with Rihanna, saying it was a moving experience: “It was like a homecoming thing. It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad, before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar.”

Read the full GQ feature here.

