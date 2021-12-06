Rihanna Has New Music Coming ‘Soon, Soon, Soon’

Currently (and also for the past half-decade), Rihanna anxiously fans wait for the follow-up to her 2016 album Anti. Therefore, they eat up any sort of update about new music from Rihanna, no matter how minor it may be. Well, the latest Rihanna dispatch is certainly minor but is exciting regardless, as she suggested to a paparazzo recently that new music is quickly forthcoming.

In a video of the encounter, Rihanna emerges from a car and the person behind the camera asks her, “Any new music, anything?” The singer responded as she walked away, “Soon, soon, soon.”

Rihanna responds to paparazzi asking if she has any new music coming: “Soon, soon, soon.” https://t.co/K5IaISXm94 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 3, 2021

In September, she said of her upcoming music, “You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion: you should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want, and I treat music the same way. So, I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different. That’s it.”

Meanwhile, the last month has been full of honors for Rihanna. Last week, she was declared a “national hero” of Barbados, she found herself in the top 10 of Billboard‘s Greatest Of All-Time Hot 100 Artists chart, and Ed Sheeran noted that he always thinks about Rihanna when he’s making decisions in the studio.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.