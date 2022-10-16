Rihanna‘s Emmy-winning Savage X Fenty fashion show returns for its fourth iteration next month. Rihanna announced the show this past weekend via social media with a video clip of her modeling some of the newest Savage X Fenty collections.

The musical performers and models have not yet been announced, however, a press release promises “a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more, debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles.” At the helm of the show is Rihanna herself, who serves as its creative director and executive producer.

Parris Goebel, who won an Emmy award for Vol. 3‘s choreography, will return as the choreographer for Vol. 4.

In tandem with the show’s stream on Prime Video, the new Savage X Fenty collection will be available to shop online at the official Savage X Fenty website, as well as the Amazon Fashion store.

The announcement of Savage X Fenty, Vol. 4 arrives just weeks after Rihanna was announced as the 2023 Super Bowl halftime performer. With such an incredible career milestone ahead of her, it may not be too long until we get new music from the Bajan pop icon.

Check out the teaser clip for Savage X Fenty, Vol. 4 above.

Savage X Fenty, Vol. 4 streams 11/9 on Prime Video.