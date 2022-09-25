Rihanna Will Perform At The 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna and the NFL have confirmed that the Bajan pop star will perform at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Earlier today, Rihanna shared a picture of a football on Instagram, which the official NFL account liked.

Shortly after, the NFL shared a tweet with the same picture, tagging Rihanna, Apple Music, and the NFL on Fox Twitter account.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” said NFL Head of Music Seth Dudowsky in a statement. “Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

The 2023 Super Bowl halftime show will mark the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, after nearly a decade-long run with Pepsi as the halftime show’s sponsor. According to a statement, fans will be able to see behind-the-scenes clips of rehearsals and preparation for the show via @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

Rihanna was reportedly offered to perform at the Super Bowl in 2020, however, turned down the opportunity due to the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick.

Fans of Rihanna are eager for new music, as she’s been teasing her ninth studio album for more than six years. The Super Bowl halftime show seems like the perfect opportunity to share new songs.

This past May, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their son. While it may seem she has her hands tied, as a new mom, an artist, and a businesswoman, Rihanna said in a recent interview with Vogue that she doesn’t feel restricted or hindered in any way.