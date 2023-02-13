Rihanna‘s Super Bowl LVII Halftime performance has come and gone, but we’re still in awe. The “Lift Me Up” singer took the Super Bowl stage to perform a medley of her chart-topping hit songs. Rihanna recently revealed she changed the setlist nearly 39 times before we saw the final product. Ahead of her performance, the Barbadian-bred mogul released a teaser trailer and dropped a limited edition NFL-themed collection with her Savage X Fenty company, only amping up anticipation.

The Grammy winner opened the award show with “B*tch Better Have My Money” while sporting an all-red outfit while suspended high in the air on a platform. Following that, she performed some of her dance-driven hits like “Where Have You Been” and “Only Girl.” She closed out her show with a thrilling performance of “Diamonds” while again suspended in the air.

While she couldn’t squeeze her nearly two-decade career into 13 minutes, fans were more than happy with what they got.

But it doesn’t end there. Ahead of her performance, Rihanna sat down with Apple Music host Nadeska to chat about this new chapter in her life, especially with becoming a new mother. She even hinted that she might be working on new music.

Rihanna noted that she was feeling “open” musically and was interested in “exploring, discovering, and creating things that are new.”

She continued, “Things that are different. Things that are off, weird, might not ever make sense to my fans [or] the people that know the music that I put out. I just wanna play. I wanna have fun. I want to have fun with music.”

Check out Rihanna’s setlist from Super Bowl LVII below.