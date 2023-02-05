For the first time in nearly three years, Jay-Z And Beyoncé’s Roc Nation Brunch made its post-pandemic return this weekend with the help of some of the star-studded guests. The power couple called on some of music’s biggest stars to help them celebrate the upcoming 2023 Grammys. Clips surfaced online showing that attendees were brought into Jay and Bey’s world of luxury — complete with expensive gowns, a small orchestra, and a roofless foyer decorated with photos, including a portrait of Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle.

It’s been reported that the invite-only event took place at a private residence in Los Angeles.

Like in its past iterations, a bevy of celebrities, musicians, and other tastemakers attended the swanky affair. Of course, members from Roc Nation were in attendance to show love to Jay and Bey, including DJ Khaled, Rapsody, and Joey Bada$$.

One noticeable difference this year is that the power duo arrived separately. Jay-Z was spotted attending the fancy event with renowned stylist June Ambrose. Bey was spotted alongside her longtime bodyguard Julius de Boer and stopped to chat with Lil Kim before meeting up with her husband to schmooze around with their guests like Nigerian singer Tems.

Other attendees included Swiss Beatz, Lil Uzi Vert, Chloe and Halle Bailey, G Herbo, Jacquees, Janelle Monae, J.I.D., Kelly Rowland, Lil Baby, Mustard, Miguel Pusha T, SAINt JHN, Teyana Taylor, Vic Mensa, and more. Diddy, who’s usually a fixture at the popular event, was noticeably absent this year.

Beyoncé & Chloe x Halle | 2023 #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/K6vTbrSQ9E — Roc Nation Brunch (@RocBrunch) February 5, 2023

