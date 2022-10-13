While visiting a group of middle school students in New York City ahead of his show at Madison Square Garden, Roddy Ricch received a special citation for his community service from New York State Assemblywoman Monique Chandler-Waterman.

The “High Fashion” rapper surprised the students of the Middle School Of Marketing And Legal Studies and shared some words of inspiration with the students. Ricch even hung out with the students after the event was over, posing for photos and offering autographs, according to TMZ.

“We just wanted to come by and show y’all some love and be active in the community and just let y’all know that there’s somebody out there that care for y’all,” Ricch said in the school’s auditorium. “Everything we do is for the kids. We here for y’all. I was once y’all.”

In recent years, the rapper has been a voice against gun violence plaguing the streets of Los Angeles. After PnB Rock’s unfortunate passing, Ricch spoke out against the senseless murder encouraging his community to do better.

“It’s too much senseless violence. Too much opportunity and motivation to take things other people work hard for. It’s too much life to live to take someone else’s life away,” he wrote in a past Instagram Story post. “I love my city, but we can’t keep going out like this. Before you know it, it’ll be nobody left to take from or kill.”

On a lighter note, when it comes to music, the rapper released his new single, “Stop Breathing.” The track is likely to land on the third installment of his upcoming mixtape series, Feed Tha Streets.

No release date has been shared at this time.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.