Music

Roddy Ricch And Lil Durk Live Luxuriously In The New ‘Twin’ Music Video

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

The other week, Roddy Ricch teamed up with Lil Durk for the collaborative single “Twin,” off of Ricch’s new album Feed Tha Streets 3. The track is full of financial flexes: “GLE, matchin’ Benz / And my tint, five percent / F*ck around, pay your rent,” Ricch raps. Now, to go along with it, they’ve unveiled a video to flex even harder.

The video depicts the pair dancing, shopping, and soaring through the streets out of the passenger side window of sleek cars. While they flaunt their luxury, they also flaunt their friendship as they move in sync.

Ricch just unleashed Feed Tha Streets 3 a few days ago, right after completing his two-month stint as Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache Tour opener. To celebrate, the rapper literally fed the streets. “It’s Roddy Ricch, if I got any shoppers in here we just came through to pay for anybody’s groceries for the next 30 minutes,” he said in a video on his social media. “If you got your groceries and you want us to pay for them and help y’all out. We here for y’all, make your way to the register — we got y’all and we appreciate y’all. We love L.A.”

Watch the “Twin” video above.

Feed Tha Streets 3 is out now via Atlantic. Save it here.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Wizkid’s Prurient Accounts Of Romance On ‘More Love, Less Ego’ Are Meant To Inspire The Heart
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×