The other week, Roddy Ricch teamed up with Lil Durk for the collaborative single “Twin,” off of Ricch’s new album Feed Tha Streets 3. The track is full of financial flexes: “GLE, matchin’ Benz / And my tint, five percent / F*ck around, pay your rent,” Ricch raps. Now, to go along with it, they’ve unveiled a video to flex even harder.

The video depicts the pair dancing, shopping, and soaring through the streets out of the passenger side window of sleek cars. While they flaunt their luxury, they also flaunt their friendship as they move in sync.

Ricch just unleashed Feed Tha Streets 3 a few days ago, right after completing his two-month stint as Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache Tour opener. To celebrate, the rapper literally fed the streets. “It’s Roddy Ricch, if I got any shoppers in here we just came through to pay for anybody’s groceries for the next 30 minutes,” he said in a video on his social media. “If you got your groceries and you want us to pay for them and help y’all out. We here for y’all, make your way to the register — we got y’all and we appreciate y’all. We love L.A.”

Watch the “Twin” video above.

Feed Tha Streets 3 is out now via Atlantic. Save it here.

